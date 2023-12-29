In Mollywood, the fastest 50 crore club movies include Lucifer, a political action thriller with Mohanlal, achieving the milestone in just four days. Kurup, a crime thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala, follows in five days, while Mammootty's action thriller Bheeshma Parvam took six days. Tovino Thomas-led thriller drama 2018 Movie in seven days, and the RDX: Robert Dony Xavier action drama with Shane Nigam hit the mark in nine days. Mammootty-starrer crime thriller Kannur Squad, directed by Roby Varghese Raj, achieved the feat in nine days. Mohanlal's recent courtroom drama Neru and Nivin Pauly's action thriller Kayamkulam Kochunni round out the list in nine and eleven days, respectively. Neru Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal Expresses Gratitude As the Courtroom Drama Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide!

Fastest Rs 50 Crore Grossers In Mollywood

