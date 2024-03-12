Director Mari Selvaraj, acclaimed for his work on Maamannan, is all set to begin his next project: a gripping sports biopic starring Dhruv Vikram. Produced under Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, this eagerly awaited project promises to captivate audiences. Joining the stellar cast is actress Anupama Parameswaran, who will play the female lead opposite Dhruv Vikram. The makers confirmed the news in an official announcement. Check it out below! Maamannan Review: Dhanush Praises Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh’s Performances in Mari Selvaraj’s Political Thriller (View Post)

Mari Selvaraj's New Project Announcement

Some partnerships redefine the game, and this is one of them! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios join forces for Mari Selvaraj's epic sports drama. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, get ready for something special!🎬 pic.twitter.com/3Vb5rE0tUl — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)