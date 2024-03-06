AR Rahman has clarified that his involvement with Maajja, a music platform launched in 2021, and its global music festival, YAALL, was solely as a mentor, emphasising he received no financial gain. The music maestro revealed that he agreed to mentor because the platform aimed to globalise Tamil music for international audiences. After this, composer Santhosh Narayanan on social media came to Rahman's defence and claimed that neither he nor his collaborators received compensation for the song "Enjoy Enjaami", which has garnered over a billion streams collectively. Arivu's Insta Post on Enjoy Enjaami Goes Viral After Controversy Erupts Over Rapper's Absence at 44th Chess Olympiad.

Santhosh Narayanan's Post:

My dearest @arrahman sir has always been a pillar of support without any expectations through the entire Maajja fiasco and he is also a victim of many false promises and malice. Thank you sir 🤗🤗. Many indie artists including Arivu, Svdp, Dhee and many others including myself… — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) March 5, 2024

Watch "Enjoy Enjaami" Song:

