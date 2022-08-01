Arivu took to social media and clarified that it's him who has written, composed and sung the viral song "Enjoy Enjaami", after Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal were credited for the melody at the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad. In his lengthy Instagram post, the rapper-lyricist mentioned how it took him 'six months' to churn the track. Read his full post below. After Backlash for Excluding Arivu, Rolling Stone Pays Tribute by Issuing New Cover Featuring the Rapper-Lyricist.

Arivu on Enjoy Enjaami:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arivu (@therukural)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)