After Big B in 2007, Mammootty and Amal Neeraj join hands for the multi-starrer Bheeshma Parvam. Post that well-received teaser, Mammootty has shared the full-length trailer of the mass entertainer, and it looks slick and promises enough punches. Also do not miss out on the last scene, that features two of the recently departed Malayalam acting greats, Nedumudi Venu and KPAC Lalitha. Bheeshma Parvam Teaser: Mammootty’s Mass Entry with Action-Packed Scenes Is a Treat for Superstar’s Fans.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)