The makers of Bholaa Shankar are all set to drop a celebration song titled “Jam Jam Jajjanaka”. The promo of this track from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh starrer will be dropped today at 4.05pm, whereas the full song will be released on July 11. The music is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The makers shared Chiranjeevi’s look from the song and he’s seen showing a dance step from this track. Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi Wraps Dubbing of Meher Ramesh’s Film, Promises the Film To Be a ‘Fire Mass Entertainer’ (View Pics).

Bholaa Shankar Song ‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ Poster

