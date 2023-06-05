A video clip from the recent episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 has gone viral on the internet. It is from the moment when the show’s host Mohanlal asked the contestants a riddle to which Rinosh George miserably failed and everyone burst out in laughter. The question asked was, ‘What Is That Thing We Can Make But Cannot See?’ To this he answered saying, ‘Fart’. The answer left Mohanlal and other contestants on the show in spilt. Check out the viral video below: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: Mohanlal Promises Action Against Akhil Marar In New Promo For His Controversial Statement on Lynched Tribal Youth Madhu (Watch Video).

Rinosh George On Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5

