In a deeply troubling incident, Telangana's Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, subjected Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy to public humiliation, questioning her competence and common sense in front of an audience. The incident took place in the presence of BJP MP Bandisanjay and Central Minister M.L. Khattar, who were in Karimnagar to inaugurate government programs. The ministers, upset with the perceived inadequacies of security arrangements, directed their ire at the Collector, disregarding her position and dignity. Telangana's Nayana Sri Talluri Wins Gold Medal in Women's 500 Metre Ice Skating Event at Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Publicly Humiliates Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy

Shocking Public Insult: Telangana Revenue Minister Humiliates Woman Collector in Front of BJP MP and Central Minister In an appalling display of insensitivity, Telangana's Revenue Minister @mpponguleti publicly berated Karimnagar district Collector @PamelaSatpathy, questioning… pic.twitter.com/RilhURdLy0 — TeluguScribe Now (@TeluguScribeNow) January 24, 2025

