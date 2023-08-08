K-pop all-girl group BLACKPINK has successfully completed its seven years in the industry. The band consists of four members- Jisso, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie. over, the years, BLINK's (aka BLACKPINK) songs and videos have broken several records. To celebrate the occasion, band member Lisa shared a couple of throwback pictures and a short heartfelt note on Instagram. In one picture they are wearing pink casual outfits. In other picture they are wearing performance outfit black and red outfit. BLACKPINK Completes 7 Years Together! Jennie Shares Cute Throwback Photos With Her Bandmates (View Pics).

Check Out Lisa's Instagram Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)