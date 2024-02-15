Mammootty has once again impressed the audience with his mind-blowing performance in the horror thriller Bramayugam. The megastar of Mollywood plays a character that has left movie buffs awestruck, with many hailing him as ‘The Face of Indian Cinema’. From Mammootty’s compelling performance to director Rahul Sadasivan’s brilliant execution, this newly released Malayalam film has received a thumbs-up from the audience. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews on Bramayugam. Bramayugam Lands in Legal Trouble Prior to Release; Petition Filed in Kerala HC Regarding Mammootty’s Character, Requests Censor Certification Revocation.

'A Must Watch'

'Superb Movie'

*#Bramayugam* *First Half Review -* *I screamed out of fear 8 Times whenever #Mammootty came 😥* *His character is so creepy and scary !!* *The person sitting near me nearly had a heart attack from one scene...that was the scariest scene of the movie 😭* *Superb Movie 👏🏻* pic.twitter.com/CSsxfSIHbT — Classic Cinema (@ClassicCin86483) February 15, 2024

Kudos To Mammukka

#Bramayugam Review: Superb Horror Thriller 👏#Mammootty again shows his versatility & performs well 👌#ArjunAshokan & others were good too ✌️ Technical Aspects (BGM etc) were brilliant 😃 Writing Works 👍 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#BramayugamReview #Mammootty𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ibFMtrmnsO — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) February 15, 2024

'The Face Of Indian Cinema'

The Face of Indian Cinema has produced a one of a kind for Indian Cinema 🙌🔥#Bramayugam #Mammootty @mammukka pic.twitter.com/YIOgX3jCga — Empire_of_The_Megastar (@_mammukka_369) February 15, 2024

'He's The Best'

Mollywood is truly gifted to have Mammukka in our industry💯 Acted in more than 420 films, but I bet u cannot see any shade of what he had done before in this film💎 No words to explain his performance as we know he's the best😇 The Face of Indian Cinema👑#Mammootty #Bramayugam pic.twitter.com/LP0EfrhZvR — Btwits_Akash (@btwits_Akash_) February 15, 2024

LIT Acting

All Praises For Mammootty

Watched Bramayugam✨ A Malayalam film that we can proudly show others🔥 Rahul Sadasivam making🤯 Christo Xavier🥵 Cinematography, Screenplay💥 Arjun Ashokan Performance👌 Don't compare mammukka with any actors in Indian cinema he's in different league💎#Mammootty #Bramayugam pic.twitter.com/wXWGF4wo4g — Btwits_Akash (@btwits_Akash_) February 15, 2024

'Terrific Folklore Horror'

Mind = Blown!! #Bramayugam Rahul Sadasivan is India's proud answer to Jordan Peele. An absolutely terrific folklore horror with brilliant metaphorical layers on power corruption and human greed. And Mammootty delivers another flabbergasting beast of a performance. Going again! pic.twitter.com/jP4eiTOjMg — veee (@sonder_being) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)