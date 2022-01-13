First song from Malayalam movie Bro Daddy is out! The track named 'Parayathe Vannen' is a soothing number featuring Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena and Kalyani Priyadarshan in a beautiful and happy avatar. The song is crooned by M.G Sreekumar , Vineeth Sreenivasan music by Deepak Dev and lyrics are penned by Lakshmi Shrikumar. Bro Daddy is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2022.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)