The makers of Dhanush's Captain Miller on September 17 welcomed actor Sundeep Kishan onboard. They shared a poster of Kishan and announced the good news. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film will see Priyanka Arul Mohan reportedly playing the female lead. Captain Miller: Dhanush Announces The Title Of His Next With Arun Matheswaran; Film To Release In Summer 2023 (View Motion Poster).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)