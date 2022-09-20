Nivedhithaa Sathish is popularly known for her role in the web series Suzhal – The Vortex in which she essayed the character Lakshmi. She is now set to share screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming film Captain Miller. Sathya Jyothi Films shared the news on Twitter saying, “We are happy to welcome the super talented & beautiful @nivedhithaa_Sat on board for #CaptainMiller”. Captain Miller: Priyanka Mohan Joins Dhanush As the Female Lead in Arun Matheswaran’s Film.

