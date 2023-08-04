Kangana Ranaut has played many lovable characters throughout the years, and now she will be playing one more in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. Makers shared a special video for her showing all her characters in previous films like Queen, Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu and more. A small sneak peek of her eyes were shown in the video, and that's about all that was revealed. But there's good news! The full glimpse of Kangana in C2 will be shared tomorrow at 11 am, so stay tuned! Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence As Vettaiyan Raja Oozes Swag in This First Look Poster.

Watch Chandramukhi 2 Update Here:

The wait is over! ✨ The QUEEN 👑 who's been ruling our hearts for years with her Boldness, Beauty & Character is back! 🤗🌟 Stay tuned as we reveal the 1st look of #KanganaRanaut 🌟 from #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ tomorrow at 11AM!#PVasu @KanganaTeam @offl_Lawrence @mmkeeravaani… pic.twitter.com/ltsWOTNYKs — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 4, 2023

