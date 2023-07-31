The makers of Chandramukhi 2 have dropped Raghava Lawrence’s first look from P Vasu’s upcoming film. He’d be portraying the character Vettaiyan Raja in this horror comedy that also stars Kangana Ranaut, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vadivelu among others. Raghava’s getup and his swag in this first look poster will leave fans excited for the film. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Film to Release on Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Out New Poster!

Raghava Lawrence First Look From Chandramukhi 2

Back with double the swag and attitude! 😉 Witness Vettaiyan Raja's 👑 intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence 's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2 🗝️ Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🤗#Chandramukhi2 🗝️ 🎬 #PVasu 🌟… pic.twitter.com/nf7BHwi3x6 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)