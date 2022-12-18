The upcoming movie Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The movie stars Nayanthara, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Haniya Nafisa and Anupam Kher in the lead. The first single from the horror-thriller titled “Naan Varaigira Vaanam” has been released and it gives glimpses of Susan's (played by the Lady Superstar) peaceful life with her loved ones. The song crooned by Uthara Unnikrishnan and Unnikrishnan is a pleasant and soothing melody. Connect Trailer: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Haniya Nafisa’s Film Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Horror Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Naan Varaigira Vaanam Below:

