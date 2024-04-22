The title teaser for Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie was unveiled on April 22, stirring excitement among fans. Following the anticipation, the Hindi title teaser was also released today. As soon as the Hindi dubbed version was released, fans were quick to notice a change in it. At the end of the video, Rajinikanth is seen whistling Shah Rukh Khan's iconic "Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam" tune from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. On the other hand, in the Tamil original version, the tune played is ''Senbagame Senbagame'' song. Thalaivar 171 Is Coolie! Rajinikanth's Action-Packed Title Teaser Unveils Bone-Breaking Encounter With Gold Smuggler in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Coolie Title Teaser - Hindi

