Dileep’s upcoming family entertainer has been tentatively titled D150. The film, directed by Binto Stephen, is scheduled to be released in theatres during the time of Onam this year. It will also feature Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Manju Pillai among others in pivotal roles. Dileep took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the puja ceremony, which was held in Kochi today. Pavi Caretaker Teaser: ‘Janapriya Nayakan’ Dileep’s Comic Timing in Director Vineeth Kumar’s Family Entertainer Guarantees Laughter (Watch Video).

D150 Puja Ceremony

