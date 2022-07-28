A fan (Saran Parker) of superstar Dhanush has paid a creative tribute to the actor on his 39th birthday today. As the artist shared a video on Twitter of how he created a six-foot long floor drawing of the Asuran star that sees him smiling with glares. Now, this is something unique and kickass. What say? Dhanush Turns 39: Netizens Shower Love on ‘The Gray Man’ Star by Wishing Him on His Birthday!

Watch Video:

Happy Birthday Versatile Actor @dhanushkraja na ❤️ 6 feet Floor Drawing Birthday for you! Hope this will reach you 😊 3½ Hours of Hardwork with Love and Respect. Love from Coimbatore.#HappyBirthdayDhanush #HBDDhanush@TeamODFC #Vaathi #Thiruchitrambalam #NaaneVaruven pic.twitter.com/3i1cNciX5p — Saran Parker (@iamsaranparker3) July 28, 2022

