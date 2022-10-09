Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali would be seen together in the upcoming film titled Dhoomam. The film helmed by U-Turn fame director Pawan Kumar went on floors today. Hombale Films dropped glimpses from the muhurtham ceremony on Twitter. The thriller will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. Dhoomam: KGF Makers Announce Their Next With Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali (View Poster).

Dhoomam Muhurtham Ceremony

