The second single from Dhruva Natchathiram titled as “His Name Is John” has been dropped and one just can’t stay calm. Chiyaan Vikram’s swag and his action-packed mode in this second single is mighty impressive. This song is an ode to Chiyaan’s character John in this film, who is an undercover operative. Also, the music composed by Harris Jayaraj makes this song an impressive one. Dhruva Natchathiram Teaser: Move Over, Tom Cruise! Chiyaan Vikram Dazzles as A Stylish Spy in Gautham Menon's Thriller.

Watch The Lyric Video Of His Name Is John Below:

