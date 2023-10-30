Renjusha Menon Dies at 35 By Suspected Suicide; Body of Malayalam TV Actress Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Residence - Reports

Renjusha Menon, popular Malayalam TV actress, was found dead in her Thiruvananthapuram flat. As per initial reports, her body was found hanging in her apartment, with suicide being suspected as the reason for her demise. She was 35. The actress had appeared in popular TV serials like Anandaragam. Other details surrounding her demise are yet to be revealed, including the reason for her alleged suicide. Vijay Antony’s Daughter Dies by Suicide at Chennai Residence.

Renjusha Menon Found Dead:

