Drushyam 2 teaser is out! The Telugu language thriller film will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 25. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) and a sequel to Drushyam (2014). The Amazon Prime Video's film features Daggubati Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, Esther Anil, who will be reprising their roles from the first part, with Sampath Raj and Poorna joining in new roles.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)