The upcoming film Duet will feature Anand Deverakonda and Ritika Nayak. The movie launch took place on November 2 for which the former’s brother Vijay Deverakonda and parents were seen in attendance. Vijay looked dapper in casual attire for the occasion. Duet is directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan and the shooting of the film is expected to commence soon. Anand Deverakonda Participates In Puja To Commence His Film Duet (View Pic).

Pics From Duet Movie Launch

Watch Video Of Duet Pooja Ceremony:

