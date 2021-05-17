Dulquer Salmaan shared a photo on Twitter from the sets of his upcoming film Salute. The actor is seen in a grey polo tee and is seen covering his face with a mask. He reminded fans to wear double masks by using the hashtag #nowwedoublemask.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)