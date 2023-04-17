Dulquer Salmaan has penned a heartfelt birthday note for his sister Surumi on Instagram. Sharing a lovely pic with his sibling, the actor wrote, “Wishing you the happiest birthday my dearest Itha. The best things in life are the simplest. And nothing is simpler than the times we all spend together.” Mammootty Poses With Wife Sulfath, Son Dulquer Salmaan, Daughter-in-Law Amaal at Rorschach’s Success Party (View Pics).

Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday Note For His Sister

