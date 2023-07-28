Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 28. Wishing him with a heartfelt message, his co-star from Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur shared few pictures on Instagram. In one picture, both of them are seen sitting close to each other with big smiles on their faces. In another photo, both are standing near a plane. Mrunal even sahred some BTS pictures from their movie Sita Ramam. Sharing the pictures, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "I can’t thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from you…thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here’s to the ones we are yet to make." Nani 30: Mrunal Thakur, Nani Wrap Up Mumbai Schedule of Shouryuv’s Film (View Pics).

Check Out Mrunal Thakur's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

