'Ullam Urugudhaiya', second song from Suriya's movie Etharkkum Thunindhava is out! The song is a beautiful classical number with rhythms that will make you do some dance moves for sure. The soothing tune of the number is heartwarming. The song is crooned by Pradeep Kumar, Vandana Srinivasan, Brindha Manickavasakan and lyrics are penned by Yugabharathi.

Check Out The Song Below:

