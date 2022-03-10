Suriya’s film Etharkkum Thunindhavan aka ET, written and directed by Pandiraj, released in theatres today. This action thriller was one of the most awaited theatrical releases of the lead actor who is seen playing the role of a social fighter. The ones who have managed to watch the early shows of ET have labelled this film as a mass entertainer. Not just the performances have been lauded, but many even said that the film has a good social message. Netizens have hailed the film on Twitter and called it a blockbuster already. ET has turned out to be one of the best treats for Suriya fans.

SUPERHIT

#EtharkkumThunindhavan 🔥🔥🔥 Pakka commerical Movie .... @pandiraj_dir Sir proved again .. he is the top commerical directer of tamil cinema...... Now a Days @Suriya_offl Script selection 🔥🔥 🔥 @immancomposer Bgm awesome ..... 3.5/5 Must watch 🗡️🗡️ — ⱽʲ𝕤𝕦𝕞𝕠 (@VjSumo) March 10, 2022

Family Entertainer

#ET one word review Excellent. A mass family entertainment movie with strong message. BGM & songs are terrific. Sends strong message about the exposure of women body image.After a long time #Suriya on big screen with biggest treat. Rating: 4/5 ⭐#EtharkkumThunindhavan pic.twitter.com/5vGLM3XOxa — ༺⚜☠ 彡尺avananシ刁 ☠⚜༻ (@nipunmahadev) March 10, 2022

A Film With Good Message

#EtharkkumThunindhavan 3.75/5 A Well Made Commercial Movie With Good Message. Interval & Climax MIRATTAL... Suriya's Performance Sema. Imman's BGM Mass. This Is How Commercial Movie Should Be Written & Made. Completely Satisfied. MUSTWATCH. — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) March 10, 2022

Treat For Suriya Fans

#EtharkkumThunindhavan Sure Hit🔥 Treat for Commercial Kanni's.. Pakka Theaterical Experience Release.. Some portions current generation ku Cringe ah theriyalaaam but Padam panthaiyam Adikum B & C Audience kitta.. Pandiyaraj 💥💥.. Vinai Vera Level performance 🔥 — Manibharathi Selvaraj (@smbmanibharathi) March 10, 2022

All Hearts For ET

Without even thinking about it being a cliche or so called cringe , they kept an detailed explanation scene about SOS explained by Suriya himself This will reach to all remote villages where people aren't aware of such things ❤️#EtharkkumThunindhavan pic.twitter.com/lFRTq8q6go — மாறா 🖤 (@a__tweets2) March 10, 2022

Mass Entertainer

#EtharkkumThunindhavan is worth watching with family in theatres. It's a tailor-made movie for @Suriya_offl, showing 2 shades in his performance. #ET is wait the worth for #SuriyaFans- A theatrical release after 2 yers! @pandiraj_dir has delivered an amazing film @sunpictures 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YKYZgsxkpY — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) March 10, 2022

All Praises For Priyanka Arul Mohan

#EtharkkumThunindhavan #ET - @priyankaamohan gets one really crucial scene & does full justice to it. Her role starts off playfully but eventually travels very closely with the story. Well done👌👍 @pandiraj_dir @Suriya_offl@sunpictures sambavam pannalam promoting the film now! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 10, 2022

Suriya - Pandiraj Hit Combo

#EtharkkumThunindhavan: ⭐⭐⭐¾ GOOD@suriya_offl as Kannabiran is a mass treat to fans. @pandiraj_dir excels in his attempt to give a rural commercial entertainer with strong message. Neat performance from @priyankaamohan, Vinay, Sathyaraj & co. @immancomposer BGM elevates. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 10, 2022

Perfect Climax

#EtharkkumThunindhavan - Winner! @pandiraj_dir has delivered the much-needed mass emotional entertainer in Theaters for @Suriya_offl 🔥. Several emotionally moving intense scenes in the second half . Will work big time with family audiences and women! Climax 👌👌👌👏👏 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)