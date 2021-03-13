JR NTR will return to Television after a while with the fifth season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had hosted the first season of the show. The teaser was launched today which has the actor promising that while the money will be of the contestants, the game will be his.

Check out the teaser of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu with Jr NTR as host

