Sunny Leone, Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput will be seen sharing screen space in the film Ginna that is helmed by Eeshan Suryaah. The makers have shared the motion poster of this flick, the story and screenplay of which is written by Kona Venkat. The makers have announced that the first look of Ginna will be shared on July 11 at 10.22am and we just can’t wait to see it! Ginna: Vishnu Manchu Announces His Next Film Co-Starring Sunny Leone, Paayal Rajput.

Ginna First Look Update

