SS Rajamouli's magnum opus scored another major nominations, this time for 80th Golden Globe awards. RRR has scored a nomination in Best Picture - Non-English Language category, competing now with films like All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. RRR's Awards Spree in 2022: From Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2022 to Hollywood Critics Association 2023, List of All International Awards SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Has Won So Far!

Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language ✨ All Quiet on the Western Front ✨ Argentina, 1985 ✨ Close ✨ Decision to Leave ✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DfNs0VQbIs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)