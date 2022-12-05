Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are officially husband and wife now. The two got hitched in a dreamy wedding in Jaipur on December 4. Having said that, a video from the couple's wedding afterparty has surfaced online that sees the duo dancing and romancing on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's song "Kesariya" song from Brahmastra. Check out the cute video below. Hansika Motwani Marries Sohael Khaturiya; Pics and Video From Their D-day Go Viral!

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya Dance Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)