Prasanth Varma's superhero spectacle, HanuMan, is soaring past expectations and dominating the box office. In just 10 days since its release on January 12, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 200 crore worldwide. This meteoric rise surpasses recent releases and positions HanuMan as a cinematic triumph, proving that audiences are embracing bold storytelling rooted in Indian mythology. HanuMan Review: Netizens Feel Teja Sajja’s Film Is ‘Mind Blowing’, Call It One of the Best Depiction of ‘Anjaneyudu’ (View Posts).

HanuMan Box Office Update:

जय श्री राम 🙏 With the divine blessings of Lord Shree Ram, #HanuManRAMpage continues to soar higher at the Box-office ❤️‍🔥 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ CRORE WORLDWIDE collections for #HANUMAN in just 10 Days 🔥💥 A @PrasanthVarma film 🌟ing @tejasajja123#HanuManEverywhere@Niran_Reddy… pic.twitter.com/yArWbzT0v6 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) January 22, 2024

