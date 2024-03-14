HanuMan, the Telugu language superhero film, was released in theaters on January 12. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film not only received positive reactions but also emerged as a huge hit at the box office. Now, the Prasanth Varma starrer is set to have its world premiere on March 16. The Hindi version of HanuMan will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema on Saturday at 8pm. HanuMan Review: Netizens Feel Teja Sajja’s Film Is ‘Mind Blowing’, Call It One of the Best Depiction of ‘Anjaneyudu’ (View Posts).

HanuMan World Premiere

Do din mein hogi iss brahmaand ke sabse pehle SUPERHERO se mulaqat 👀🔥 16 March raat 8 baje, dekhiye #HanuMan ka World Premiere, Hindi mein pehli baar, sirf Colors Cineplex aur @JioCinema par. @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123 @RKDStudios @Actor_Amritha @varusarath5 pic.twitter.com/ODAiesVYPI — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) March 14, 2024

