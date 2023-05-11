Malayalam star, Harish Pengan, who is known for starring in films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Minnal Murali and more, is admitted at a hospital in Kochi. The actor is reportedly suffering from a liver ailment. Having said that, actor Unni Mukundan posted a long note on Insta, urging all to make donations for Pengan's liver transplant surgery which reportedly costs around Rs 40-50 lakh. Kochu Preman Dies at 67; Malayalam Actor Was Popular For His Comic Roles.

Harish Pengan Critical:

