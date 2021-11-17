Hridayam teaser is out! The Malayalam language romantic film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The synopsis of the flick reads, "It tells the life's journey of a naive man Arun, from his college days to his life after marriage filled with happiness, friendships, mischiefs, laughters, celebrations, love, sorrows, hardships, farewells, death, frustrations, confessions, sacrifices and much more that life unveils during the course of one's own journey." The teaser video looks super interesting as it unveils the story of a man from the age of 17 to his '30s. Have a look!

Check Out The Teaser Below:

