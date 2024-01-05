Tamil star Ajith Kumar is an extremely private person despite being one of the top actors in Tamil cinema, but fans who genuinely know him respect the fact. The actor, who is currently enjoying his New Year vacations with his wife Shaliniand children in Dubai, has yet again involved himself in an unwanted controversy. A video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows Ajith Kumar snatching a fan's phone and deleting the video he had taken of the actor. In the video, Ajith grabbed the fan's phone who was recording him without his consent and deleted the video before handing back the phone to the fan. This is not the first time that the actor has been involved in such an incident. Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!

Check Out the Video Here:

Video ah எடுக்கிறா ?? அத குடு இங்க ...Deleted😂 pic.twitter.com/Ygwf28Z7q3 — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) January 4, 2024

