After the vibrant number “Kaavaalaa”, the makers of Jailer are all set to drop second single from the film. The song titled “Hukum” will be released on July 17. The team announced about this power-packed number with a motion poster featuring superstar Rajinikanth. Jailer Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Shows Fans Hookstep of ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song on Insta and Her Dance Moves Are Too Handle (Watch Video).

Jailer Second Single Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)