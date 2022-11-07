The official trailer of Driver Jamuna starring Aishwarya Rajesh as the lead is out! helmed by P Kinslin, the road thriller sees the actress playing the role of a cab driver for the first time. Going by the video, the Tamil film revolves around how Aishwarya gets entangled in an unwanted scenario involving feud between a politician and few criminals. The film releases in theatres on November 11. Suzhal - The Vortex Review: Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir's Investigative Thriller's Cliched Ending Lets Down The Superb Story Build-Up (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Driver Jamuna Trailer Below:

