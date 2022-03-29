Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh have teamed up for another project after Liger. The actor and director duo have announced the film’s title and have also shared the release date. The new film has been titled as JGM and it will release in theatres worldwide on August 3, 2023. The shooting of the film will commence from April.

JGM Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)