Ted Sarandos met the Tollywood celebrities during his stay in Hyderabad, including Jr NTR. The Devara actor hosted lunch for the Netflix CEO and even shared a glimpse of the ‘afternoon spent’ with Ted and his team. He mentioned in his Insta post’s caption, “Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food.” Ted Sarandos Meets Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Others; Netflix CEO Expresses Happiness on Meeting ‘The Legends of Telugu Cinema’ (View Pics).

Jr NTR With Ted Sarandos And Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)