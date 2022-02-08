The makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal have roped in cricketer and film actor Sreesanth for the film. The talented lad will be essaying the role of Mohammed Mobi in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer. Along with it, the first look poster of Sreesanth as Mobi is also out. The movie is helmed by Vignesh Shivan.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowdy Pictures (@therowdypictures)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)