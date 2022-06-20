Mommy Kajal Aggarwal has shared an endearing picture on her Instagram featuring son Neil Kitchlu. In the click, she can be seen holding the tiny tot in her arms as she kisses him. The photo is from the actress' birthday on June 19 and well we are mesmerised. She captioned the image as 'best birthday ever'. On Mother’s Day, Kajal Aggarwal Shares The First Photo Of Her Adorable Son Neil Kitchlu And Pens A Heartwarming Note.

Kajal Aggarwal With Baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

