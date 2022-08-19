Kajal Aggarwal is over the moon as her son Neil Kitchu has turned four months old today. On this special day, the actress shared a cute picture on Instagram that sees her playing with the little bundle of joy. Along with it, she also wished fans Janmashtami 2022. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Are Blessed With a Baby Boy!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)