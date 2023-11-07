Kamal Haasan has turned a year older today and from family, friends, colleagues to fans, all have flooded social media platforms with the sweetest birthday wishes for the iconic actor. Prabhas, who’d be sharing screen space with the veteran actor in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, has also extended birthday wishes to him on Instagram. The handsome hunk pic posted a pic wishing Ulaganayagan and mentioned, “Fortunate to be working with you sir”. Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: 7 Times Ulaganayagan Set Internet on Fire With Priceless Throwback Photos on Instagram!

Prabhas’ Birthday Post For Kamal Haasan

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@actorprabhas)

