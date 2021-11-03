Nivin Pauly’s upcoming Malayalam film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham aka KaKaaKa is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. There’s just few days left for the film to be released and the makers have dropped a new video clip from the film titled ‘The Kavitha Challenge’. It features Rajesh Madhavan as a hotel staff and he is seen saying a poem and his recitation leaves the staff members and other guests in the hotel stunned. The background score and the scenes will surely make you go ROFL.

The Kavitha Challenge From KaKaaKa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)