KGF Chapter 2 has been doing brilliant at the box office since the first day of its release. Now after successfully running for five days, the Hindi version of the period actioner has collected Rs 219.56 crore in India. KGF Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hindi Version Of Yash, Sanjay Dutt’s Film To Soon Hit Rs 200 Crore Mark.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

