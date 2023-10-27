Renowned Tamil actor and politician Khushboo Sundar radiated joy as her daughter, Avantika Sundar, had the honor of meeting two legendary figures, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The proud mother shared a heartwarming picture of the moment on her Instagram and captioned the post, "My pride.. Appa's pride.. our pride. Our little one all grown up. So proud to see her standing tall with two most amazingly finest talents, true legends in their fields, @ikamalhaasan Sir and #ManiRatnam sir #kh234. KH 234: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite After 25 Years Since Nayagan; Watch Announcement Video of Actor's 234th Film.

View Avantika's Pic With Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)