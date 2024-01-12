Kamal Haasan places his trust in the directorial prowess of Anbumani and Arivumani for the eagerly awaited KH 237. The film, a beacon of their creative brilliance, promises an extraordinary cinematic journey. In a short video, Haasan lauds the director duo, Masters Anbariv, for rejoining Raaj Kamal Films International, setting the stage for innovation in this upcoming cinematic venture. Thug Life: Aishwarya Lekshmi Joins the Cast of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Next Action Film; Check Poster!.

Watch The Promo Video Of KH 237:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)